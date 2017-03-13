US women's hockey players stand firm in wage fight
A deadline for the U.S. women's hockey team to tell USA Hockey whether they will play in the upcoming world championships passed Thursday without players changing their mind about boycotting the tournament in an effort to get higher wages. "We are focused on the issue of equitable support and stand by our position," the players said in a statement released shortly after 5 p.m. EDT.
