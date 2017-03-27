US women on ice after possible world ...

US women on ice after possible world championship boycott

" Meghan Duggan and her U.S. hockey teammates were on the ice practicing, just where they wanted to be, two days after agreeing to a deal that avoided a boycott " and a little more than 24 hours before playing rival Canada in the world championship opener for both teams. "It's our Stanley Cup in any given year, in a non-Olympic year," Duggan, the team's captain, said Thursday.

