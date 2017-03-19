US hockey icon: Women should boycott if no equality

It may be only now that the U.S. National Women's Hockey Team's righteous fight for equal opportunity has become part of the public's consciousness, but the struggle to rectify these anachronistic conditions has been ongoing for a generation. "I can't say that I'm aware of the specific details of the talks here or of the timeline, but I know enough to say that they have been trying to settle this for a while before it became public," the great Cammi Granato, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, the International Hockey Hall of Fame and the captain of the Yanks' 1998 Olympic Gold Medal-winning team, told Slap Shots on Friday.

