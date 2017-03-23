Undefeated Canada beats Russia to rea...

Undefeated Canada beats Russia to reach final at women's world curling championship

The Ottawa skip led her rink to a 7-3 win over Russia in today's Page playoff game between the top two round-robin teams in Beijing. Russia will have a second chance to qualify for Sunday's gold-medal game in Saturday's semifinal against either Anna Hasselborg of Sweden or Scotland's Eve Muirhead.

