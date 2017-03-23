UNA Athletics: Hodges to receive Arch Ward Award
UNA sports information director Jeff Hodges looks over some of the awards he has received in his 34 years with as the university's sports information direction. Hodges has been selected as the recipient of the 2017 Arch Ward Award by the College Sports Infromation Directors of America .
