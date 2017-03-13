Ugandan team off to Austria for Special Olympics Winter Games
PIC: The Ugandan Special Olympics team poses for a photo after being flagged off. KAMPALA - Special Olympics team coach Alex Wasswa is optimistic his team will win medals in the Special Olympics Winter Games that kick off today and end on March 25 in Austria.
