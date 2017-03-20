Tyson Beukeboom scores three tries in...

Tyson Beukeboom scores three tries in Canada women's rugby win over the U.S.

8 hrs ago

Lock forward Tyson Beukeboom powered her way to three second-half tries as Canada dispatched the U.S. Eagles 39-5 Tuesday in the opening game of the Can-Am women's rugby series. After the U.S. tied the game at 5-5, Canada reeled off 34 straight points with 29 of those in a second half that was one-way traffic.

