Tyson Beukeboom scores three tries in Canada women's rugby win over the U.S.

Lock forward Tyson Beukeboom powered her way to three second-half tries as Canada dispatched the U.S. Eagles 39-5 Tuesday in the opening game of the Can-Am women's rugby series. After the U.S. tied the game at 5-5, Canada reeled off 34 straight points with 29 of those in a second half that was one-way traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.