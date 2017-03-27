Two-time pairs champions Duhamel, Rad...

Two-time pairs champions Duhamel, Radford struggle at worlds

Read more: The Guardian

Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford are a surprising seventh after struggling in their pairs short program at the world figure skating championships in Helsinki. Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China were first after the short program at 81.23 points, followed by Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany and Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia .

