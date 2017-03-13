Turkey's Erzurum keen to host 2026 Winter Olympics
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A campaign on nominating Turkey's Erzurum for holding the 2026 Winter Olympics has started, said Mustafa Ilicak, Turkish MP from the Erzurum province, the Turkish media reported Mar. 15. "About one billion Turkish liras were invested in the province's sports infrastructure. The European Youth Olympic Winter Festival with participation of 34 countries has also been held recently in the province," noted the Turkish MP.
