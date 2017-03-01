The amazing record pointing to Olympic glory

WHILE you were sleeping, Australia's snow sports athletes have been shredding down the world's mountains, and shredding the record books in the process. Australian athletes, led by a couple of gun 22 year olds Britt Cox and Scotty James, have collected 32 medals on the 2016-17 World Cup circuit - nine more than our previous best-ever season, 13 years ago, with two rounds to go in some disciplines.

