Tessa Worley wins giant slalom title; Federica Brignone leads Italy sweep

The Frenchwoman clinched the season-long giant slalom title Sunday with a conservative run on a day Federica Brignone led an Italian sweep at the World Cup Finals. "I just went for it, kept it simple," explained Worley, who finished fifth to edge American Mikaela Shiffrin by 85 points for her first crystal globe.

