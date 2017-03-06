Takagi ends Japan's medal drought at all-around speedskating worlds
Miho Takagi became the first Japanese speedskater in 17 years to win a medal at the world all-around championships when she captured the bronze on Sunday. Ireen Wust of the Netherlands claimed her sixth world title and Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic took silver at the two-day meet, where skaters compete in races over four different distances.
