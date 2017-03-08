Sundby clinches men's cross-country W...

Sundby clinches men's cross-country World Cup title

Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway skis to victory in the 50-kilometre mass start classic in Oslo, Norway on Saturday. Norway's Martin Johnsrud Sundby won the cross-country skiing World Cup title on Saturday in Oslo with a victory in the 50-kilometre mass start classic race.

