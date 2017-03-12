Stefan Kraft wins ski jump World Cup round to take overall lead
Austria's Stefan Kraft soared to victory in Sunday's round of the ski jumping World Cup and took the overall lead as his main title rival Kamil Stoch underperformed. Kraft destroyed the rest of the field with a 132-meter second-round jump that lifted him into first place with a total score of 267.5 points on the Holmenkollbakken hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Sat
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 10
|Ed D
|93
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC