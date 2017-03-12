Stefan Kraft wins ski jump World Cup ...

Stefan Kraft wins ski jump World Cup round to take overall lead

21 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Austria's Stefan Kraft soared to victory in Sunday's round of the ski jumping World Cup and took the overall lead as his main title rival Kamil Stoch underperformed. Kraft destroyed the rest of the field with a 132-meter second-round jump that lifted him into first place with a total score of 267.5 points on the Holmenkollbakken hill.

