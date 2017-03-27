Special Winter Olympics snow problem ...

Special Winter Olympics snow problem for medal-winning Llanelli twins

Read more: IcNetwork

Twins Ruth and Tyler Charleston have been welcomed home with open arms after their outstanding achievements at Austria's Special Olympics World Winter Games. The 17-year-old girls, who were the only Welsh competitors from among more than 3,000 from 110 countries around the world taking part, took home three medals from the Games, Tyler scoring two golds and Ruth a bronze.

