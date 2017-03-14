Special Olympics: Qatar to take part in World Winter Games in Austria
Dortmund's defender Matthias Ginter, Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki and Lottes Bernd Rosinger vie for the ball during the German Cup DFB Pokal quarter-final football match in Osnabruck, northern Germany. Doha: The Qatar team will participate in the 11th Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria, which will kick off on Friday and continue until March 25. The competitions will see the participation of 3,000 athletes from 110 countries, including 15 Arab countries, namely Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Syria.
