Special Olympics athletes depart for World Winter Games
Thirteen athletes with intellectual disabilities from around the country are preparing to take on the world's best as they depart for the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Graz, Austria, this week. The group of athletes with intellectual disabilities is the largest ever New Zealand delegation to take part in a World Winter Games.
