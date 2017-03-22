Special athletes strike it rich for India at the World Winter Games
Megha raked in the country's first gold medal while competing for Team India at the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games under way in Austria. NEW DELHI: Halfway across the world, Megha from Solan, Himachal Pradesh , became a world champion on Tuesday.
