South Korea's Olympic ringers sing their way onto the team
In this Feb. 16, 2017, photo, Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin perform in the Ice Dance Short Dance program at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Gangneung, South Korea. Gamelin, an ice dancer from Boston, has the anthem memorized and is brushing up on Korean culture and history ahead of his immigration interview.
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Tue
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar 11
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 10
|Ed D
|93
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
