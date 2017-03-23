Snowboarding star Mark McMorris in hospital after backcountry accident

Snowboarding star Mark McMorris, one of Canada's medal favourites at next year's Winter Olympics, is in a Vancouver hospital after suffering several injuries Saturday during a backcountry excursion. The Regina native is recovering from a broken jaw, broken left arm, ruptured spleen, stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung, Canada Snowboard said in a release Monday.

