Snowboarder earns 1st ever World Cup silver medal for South Korea
Alpine snowboarder Lee Sang-ho has won South Korea's first ever silver medal at the International Ski Federation World Cup. Lee earned silver at the FIS Snowboard World Cup in Kayseri, Turkey, on Saturday after finishing second in men's parallel giant slalom.
