Ski jumper Eddie the Eagle returns to...

Ski jumper Eddie the Eagle returns to jump at Calgary's Olympic Park

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Michael Edwards, the British ski jumper who won over hearts at the Calgary Olympic Games in 1988, returned to the Canadian city on Sunday to jump at the site of his last-place finishes nearly three decades earlier. Wearing blue and white jumping attire from the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, the now 53-year-old Edwards landed six jumps at Winsport's Canada Olympic Park, including two from the 70-metre ramp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Sat justme 92
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb 8 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 9
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,085 • Total comments across all topics: 279,362,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC