Ski federation seeks longer ban for Norway star Johaug
The International Ski Federation wants to impose a longer ban on Norwegian cross-country ski star Therese Johaug in a doping case involving a steroid. Johaug's 13-month ban, which lets the former Olympic champion return for the 2018 Olympics, is "on the low end of the range of reasonable sanctions," FIS said Tuesday FIS is appealing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the ruling by a Norwegian Olympic tribunal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 4
|justme
|92
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC