Ski federation seeks longer ban for Norway star Johaug

Ski federation seeks longer ban for Norway star Johaug

Read more: Brandon Sun

The International Ski Federation wants to impose a longer ban on Norwegian cross-country ski star Therese Johaug in a doping case involving a steroid. Johaug's 13-month ban, which lets the former Olympic champion return for the 2018 Olympics, is "on the low end of the range of reasonable sanctions," FIS said Tuesday FIS is appealing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the ruling by a Norwegian Olympic tribunal.

Chicago, IL

