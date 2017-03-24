Skater shoots for the stars

Skater shoots for the stars

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: China Daily

Leading up to the US national figure skating championship, 17-year-old Karen Chen from Fremont, California was regarded as an underdog. The media shone bigger spotlights on two older skaters with longer careers - Gracie Gold, an Olympic bronze medalist and a two-time national champion, and Ashley Wagner, another bronze medalist and a world silver medalist - which helped lessen the pressure that Chen faced, she told China Daily in an interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar 21 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar 11 ReceivesPhartz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar 10 Ed D 93
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 9
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,325 • Total comments across all topics: 279,797,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC