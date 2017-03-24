Skater shoots for the stars

Leading up to the US national figure skating championship, 17-year-old Karen Chen from Fremont, California was regarded as an underdog. The media shone bigger spotlights on two older skaters with longer careers - Gracie Gold, an Olympic bronze medalist and a two-time national champion, and Ashley Wagner, another bronze medalist and a world silver medalist - which helped lessen the pressure that Chen faced, she told China Daily in an interview.

