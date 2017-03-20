Skater Karen Chen reveals accident on the ice

Gold medalist Mai Mihara, center, of Japan and silver medalist Gabrielle Daleman of Canada, and bronze medalist Mirai Nagasu, right, of the United States. Gold medalist Mai Mihara, center, of Japan and silver medalist Gabrielle Daleman of Canada, and bronze medalist Mirai Nagasu, right, of the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.