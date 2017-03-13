Shiffrin clinches overall title with Stuhec skipping slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin didn't even need to step into the starting gate at World Cup Finals to wrap up her first overall title. No time for any sort of coronation, though, there's still some competition left and she's intent on putting on a show - just like she has all season.
