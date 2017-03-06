Shaun White wins Vail's 35th annual B...

Shaun White wins Vail's 35th annual Burton Open on path toward 2018, 2022 Winter Olympics

Shaun White stomped his first-ever double-cork 1440, a dizzying trick he has been practicing for more than four years Shaun White spins above the crowd during the men's halfpipe finals for the Burton U.S. Open on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Vail. After more than two decades under the spotlight as snowboarding's wunderkind turned superstar, the 30-year-old athlete is regularly the oldest competitor in the pipe.

