Shaun White wins Vail's 35th annual Burton Open on path toward 2018, 2022 Winter Olympics
Shaun White stomped his first-ever double-cork 1440, a dizzying trick he has been practicing for more than four years Shaun White spins above the crowd during the men's halfpipe finals for the Burton U.S. Open on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Vail. After more than two decades under the spotlight as snowboarding's wunderkind turned superstar, the 30-year-old athlete is regularly the oldest competitor in the pipe.
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Sat
|justme
|92
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
