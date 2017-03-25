Several women's players spurn worlds inquiry from USA Hockey

In this Feb. 17, 2014, file photo, Meghan Duggan of the United States looks up during a face off during the second period of the 2014 Winter Olympics women's semifinal ice hockey game against Sweden at Shayba Arena in Sochi, Russia. As sports organizations and notable hockey figures express support of the U.S. women's team, several players say they rejected overtures from USA Hockey to serve as replacements for the upcoming world championships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.