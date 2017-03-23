Schoolchildren celebrate gold at the Greater Manchester Winter Games
Schoolchildren from across the borough were among 2,000 pupils at Sport City's Indoor Athletics Arena who attended the opening ceremony. Olympic hockey gold medallist Nicola White opened the games with a special This Girl Can dance performed by schools around the district.
