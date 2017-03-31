Russian skater Plushenko rules out Ol...

Russian skater Plushenko rules out Olympic comeback

Russian skater Plushenko rules out Olympic comeback Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko has ruled out a comeback for next year's Pyeongchang Games Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nGSgGc MOSCOW - Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko has ruled out a comeback for next year's Pyeongchang Games. Plushenko, who won individual gold in 2006 and team gold with Russia in 2014, hasn't competed in three years but repeatedly flirted with a comeback.

