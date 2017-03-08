Road to Pyeongchang: Five Canadians t...

Road to Pyeongchang: Five Canadians to watch in 2018 Winter Paralympic Games

The Paralympics open one year from Thursday. Here is a look at five Canadian athletes to watch at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games: Winner of five medals, including two gold, in February's para-nordic world championships, the 27-year-old skier from Charlottetown is a medal threat in both biathlon and cross-country.

