Quick Strikes: Bad news happens in threes
After Valtteri Filppula rejected a trade that would've sent him to Toronto, many wondered how much Mike Babcock had to do with that decision. Filppula did play for Babcock in Detroit, and the two won the Cup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|16 hr
|Ed D
|93
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC