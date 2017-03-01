Poulin leads Canadiennes to 3-1 win o...

Poulin leads Canadiennes to 3-1 win over Inferno for Clarkson Cup title

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice, including into an empty net, as the Montreal Canadiennes claimed their fourth Clarkson Cup title with a 3-1 win over the Calgary Inferno on Sunday. The win exacted some revenge for the Canadiennes after the Inferno earned an 8-3 win in last year's Clarkson Cup, the Canadian Women's Hockey League championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Sat justme 92
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb 8 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 9
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,840 • Total comments across all topics: 279,353,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC