Poulin leads Canadiennes to 3-1 win over Inferno for Clarkson Cup title
Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice, including into an empty net, as the Montreal Canadiennes claimed their fourth Clarkson Cup title with a 3-1 win over the Calgary Inferno on Sunday. The win exacted some revenge for the Canadiennes after the Inferno earned an 8-3 win in last year's Clarkson Cup, the Canadian Women's Hockey League championship.
