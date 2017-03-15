PHOTOS: Ski World Cup Finals in Aspen, 2017

Stephanie Venier, of Austria, flies over Zig Zaugg jump on the women's downhill course during a training run a day before the start of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals on March 14, 2017 in Aspen. A racer checks out the conditions of the snow and the course during pre-inspection of the downhill course on Aspen Mountain for training runs for the downhill race of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals on March 14, 2017 in Aspen.

