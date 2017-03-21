Paris Grips 2024 Olympic Bid, Setting Up Los Angeles Showdown
A leader of Paris's 2024 Olympic bid has firmly rejected the idea of waiting until 2028 to host the Summer Games, telling the International Olympic Committee, "It's now or never." "It's not possible," Tony Estanguet, an IOC member and co-chair of the Paris bid committee, told reporters in London.
