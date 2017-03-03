Olympics: Repeat Olympic bidders to pay less, IOC's Bach in newspaper
Cities bidding for the Olympic Games for a second consecutive time should not have to start from scratch and can pay less than first-timers, IOC President Thomas Bach was reported as saying on Friday. Attempting to attract future hosts to its prime event, Bach also told Suttgarter Nachrichten newspaper that approval of Olympic venues would also be easier if cities had already held specific major sporting events.
