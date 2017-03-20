Olympics or not, NHL ready to make pu...

Olympics or not, NHL ready to make push into China

With or without the Olympics, the National Hockey League will join the sporting stampede into the coveted China market with the league expected to announce on Thursday preseason games in Beijing and Shanghai. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman dropped a hint of the league's plans in a recent interview with Reuters when he said: "We will be in on a regular basis before the Olympics in Beijing."

