Olympics: No ancestry required as Winter Games host changes law
South Korea has tweaked its immigration laws to enable the recruitment of North American ice hockey players in its national team to contest the Winter Olympics. Ranked outside the world top 20, the 2018 Games host has recruited three men for the team: Eric Regan, Mike Testwuide and Tyler Brickler.
