Olympics: No ancestry required as Win...

Olympics: No ancestry required as Winter Games host changes law

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

South Korea has tweaked its immigration laws to enable the recruitment of North American ice hockey players in its national team to contest the Winter Olympics. Ranked outside the world top 20, the 2018 Games host has recruited three men for the team: Eric Regan, Mike Testwuide and Tyler Brickler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar 11 ReceivesPhartz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar 10 Ed D 93
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 9
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC