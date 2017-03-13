Olympics: Fukushima confirmed as additional 2020 baseball venue
Fukushima prefecture's Azuma Baseball Stadium will host at least one baseball and softball match during the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tokyo organizing president Yoshiro Mori said on Friday. The prefecture was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 that triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986.
