Olympic leaders confident about 2018 Winter Games despite political turmoil in South Korea

2 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

With the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games less than a year away, Olympic leaders insist preparations are moving ahead despite political uncertainty in the host country of South Korea. A constitutional court removed President Park Geun-hye from office last week amid allegations that she participated in a bribery scheme with the powerful Samsung Group conglomerate.

