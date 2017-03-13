Olympic champion Podladtchikov tears ACL in right knee
Iouri Podladtchikov is expected to make a full recovery in time to defend his gold medal in the men's snowboard halfpipe event at the 2018 Winter Olympics. The Swiss ski federation said Tuesday that Podladtchikov tore the ACL in his right knee during his silver medal-winning performance on Saturday in Sierra Nevada, Spain.
