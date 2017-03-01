Olivia Weedon has dreams of one day r...

Olivia Weedon has dreams of one day representing Team GB at an Olympic Winter Games

Injury may have blighted speed skater Olivia Weedon over recent months, but she can finally see light at the end of the tunnel with European success at the very top of her wish list. Having overcome the ankle issues that have plagued her since last summer, the 14-year-old has recently been struck down with a back injury.

