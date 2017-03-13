NSA officials deny 'blanket' spying in Salt Lake during 2002 Olympics
Current and former National Security Agency officials have denied there was "blanket" spying in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Games, according to recent federal court filings. Wayne Murphy, NSA operations director, and Michael Hayden, who headed the federal intelligence organization in 2002, both submitted declarations in a lawsuit claiming there was a mass, warrantless surveillance program at the Olympics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar 11
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 10
|Ed D
|93
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC