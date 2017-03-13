NSA officials deny 'blanket' spying i...

NSA officials deny 'blanket' spying in Salt Lake during 2002 Olympics

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Current and former National Security Agency officials have denied there was "blanket" spying in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Games, according to recent federal court filings. Wayne Murphy, NSA operations director, and Michael Hayden, who headed the federal intelligence organization in 2002, both submitted declarations in a lawsuit claiming there was a mass, warrantless surveillance program at the Olympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar 11 ReceivesPhartz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar 10 Ed D 93
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 9
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,257 • Total comments across all topics: 279,664,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC