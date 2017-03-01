Norway wins men's cross-country relay...

Norway wins men's cross-country relay at Nordic worlds

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Norway held off a Russian challenge to win the men's 4x10-kilometer cross-country ski relay at the Nordic world championships on Friday. Norway and Russia pulled away from the rest early on and were level at the halfway point before Martin Johnsrud Sundby opened up a 17.7-second lead over Russia's Alexei Chervotkin on the third leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb 8 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 9
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games Nov '16 zika crisis 1
News Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10) Sep '16 Red Cross 8
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,941 • Total comments across all topics: 279,299,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC