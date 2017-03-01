Norway wins men's cross-country relay at Nordic worlds
" Norway held off a Russian challenge to win the men's 4x10-kilometer cross-country ski relay at the Nordic world championships on Friday. Norway and Russia pulled away from the rest early on and were level at the halfway point before Martin Johnsrud Sundby opened up a 17.7-second lead over Russia's Alexei Chervotkin on the third leg.
