No decision yet about whether Charest will testify at his sex assault trial
Lawyers for former ski coach Bertrand Charest say they don't know yet whether he will testify at his sex assault trial. Salvant says he and his co-counsel will present a defence with key witnesses regardless of whether Charest takes the stand.
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar 11
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 10
|Ed D
|93
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
