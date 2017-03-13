NKorea plans to participate in ice hockey event in South
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - South Korean Olympic organizers said Friday the North Korean women's ice hockey team had registered to compete in an international event in the South next month. The organizing committee for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics said it would work with the government to prepare for the potential North Korean participation in the group rounds for the Ice Hockey Women's World Championship.
