NKorea plans to participate in ice ho...

NKorea plans to participate in ice hockey event in South

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Townsman

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - South Korean Olympic organizers said Friday the North Korean women's ice hockey team had registered to compete in an international event in the South next month. The organizing committee for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics said it would work with the government to prepare for the potential North Korean participation in the group rounds for the Ice Hockey Women's World Championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar 11 ReceivesPhartz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar 10 Ed D 93
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 9
News Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,697 • Total comments across all topics: 279,625,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC