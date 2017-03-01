Niskanen takes revenge on Norway with...

Niskanen takes revenge on Norway with stunning 15km win

Finland's Iivo Niskanen exacted his revenge on Norway following a crash that cost him gold in Sunday's team sprint, crushing the competition to win the 15km race at the Nordic Ski World Championships on Wednesday ahead of a pair of Norwegian skiers. FIS Nordic Ski World Championships - Men's Cross-Country 15 km Classical - Lahti, Finland - 1/3/17 - Iivo Niskanen of Finland is lifted by Martin Jonsrud Sundby and Niklas Dyrhaug of Norway.

