Niskanen takes revenge on Norway with stunning 15km win
Finland's Iivo Niskanen exacted his revenge on Norway following a crash that cost him gold in Sunday's team sprint, crushing the competition to win the 15km race at the Nordic Ski World Championships on Wednesday ahead of a pair of Norwegian skiers. FIS Nordic Ski World Championships - Men's Cross-Country 15 km Classical - Lahti, Finland - 1/3/17 - Iivo Niskanen of Finland is lifted by Martin Jonsrud Sundby and Niklas Dyrhaug of Norway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
|Russia loses hosting rights for biathlon, speed...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|was magrat chan right to ban the Olympic games
|Nov '16
|zika crisis
|1
|Volunteers suffering from - post-Olympic syndrome' (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Red Cross
|8
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC