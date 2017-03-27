NHLPA head Don Fehr warns of long fal...

NHLPA head Don Fehr warns of long fallout if league skips 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

Sidney Crosby of Canada battles against Johnny Oduya of Sweden during first period action of the gold medal game at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia, on Feb. 23, 2014. With, presumably, one month to go until a decision has to be made about NHL participation at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea, the head of the NHL Players' Association sounds hopeful that a deal can be worked out in time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar 21 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar 11 ReceivesPhartz 2
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Mar 10 Ed D 93
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 9
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,881,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC