NHLPA head Don Fehr warns of long fallout if league skips 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea
Sidney Crosby of Canada battles against Johnny Oduya of Sweden during first period action of the gold medal game at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia, on Feb. 23, 2014. With, presumably, one month to go until a decision has to be made about NHL participation at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea, the head of the NHL Players' Association sounds hopeful that a deal can be worked out in time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Olympic Winter Games Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Mar 21
|CouncilPhart
|2
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|Mar 11
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10)
|Mar 10
|Ed D
|93
|Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Phart Athletically
|9
|US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|SeedPharts
|34
|Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ...
|Jan '17
|RankingPharts
|7
|Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC