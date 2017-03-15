NHLa s Bettman on Olympics: a Assume we are not goinga
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Tuesday that with negotiations on Olympic participation at a standstill people should assume the league will not be sending its players to the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. The NHL last met with the International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation in early February but with no meetings on the horizon Bettman sounded a pessimistic tone.
