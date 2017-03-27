NHL looks at China as a 'very long-te...

NHL looks at China as a 'very long-term relationship'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

23, 2016, file photo, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, center left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center right, drop the puck for a face-off in a friendly game amongst youth... . FILE - In this Saturday, March 4, 2017, file photo, Vancouver Canucks center Henrik Sedin, left, of Sweden, passes the puck against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Derek Forbort during the first period of an NHL hockey game... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Figure skater Meryl Davis does not look human (Feb '10) Wed AuthorMuse72 94
News Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper... Mar 21 CouncilPhart 2
News Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri... Mar 11 ReceivesPhartz 2
News Super Weird Shit going down in Sochi (Jan '14) Feb '17 Phart Athletically 9
News US figure skating darling makes racist tweet, a... (Nov '13) Jan '17 SeedPharts 34
News Strange omissions reveal NHL's real motive for ... Jan '17 RankingPharts 7
News Pittsfield promoter shines at the Olympics (Mar '10) Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 9
See all Olympic Winter Games Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympic Winter Games Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,946,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC